Book of condolence to open in Peterborough following terror attack in Christchurch, New Zealand

A book of condolence for victims of the terror attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand will open on Monday in Peterborough.

Forty nine people were killed and at least 20 seriously injured when gunmen opened fire at two mosques in the city on Friday afternoon (New Zeland time).

Peterborough City Council has confirmed a book of condolence will be opened on Monday at the Town Hall in Bridge Street to allow people to pay their respects to the victims.

Cambridgeshire police have stepped up patrols around mosques in the city as a reassurance measure following the attacks.

Earlier today Nick Dean, Chief Constable of Cambridgeshire police, Superintendant Andy Gipp and Deputy Chief Constable Nav Malik all attended the Faizan e Madina Mosque in Gladstone Street.

Superintendant Gipp Tweeted: “Strong sense of community, reflection and resolve in the face of such adversity. Our thoughts are elsewhere today. Beautiful community.”

A spokesman for the mosque tweeted: “Chief Constable Nick Dean and DCC Nav Malik address a packed Friday congregation in @FeMmosque to express solidarity and offer reassurance to the community. We are proud of our strong relationship with our police. @CambsCops #ChristchurchMosqueAtt @Supt_AndyGipp”

