Bomb squad sent in to investigate 'explosive device' at Peterborough prison - extensive cordon in place

Police have set up a cordon around Peterborough Prison this evening, Friday, to deal with an "ongoing incident."

A police spokesman confirmed multiple units are at the scene and officers told the Peterborough Telegraph it was an "ongoing incident at this time while police dealt with an explosive device."

The bomb disposal unit is also in attendance and a member of that team has made his way towards the prison in a protective suit according to our contact at the scene.

Eyewitnesses at the scene say the incident seems to be led by the RAF Explosive Ordnance Disposal team and a explosives robot has been sent in to the prison.

The Peterborough Telegraph understands from staff at the site that the investigation centres around the engine bay of a vehicle parked within the prison complex.

The prison is currently 'masked' off on all sides with what is a substantial cordon.

We will bring you the latest here as we have it...

