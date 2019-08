Have your say

The bomb disposal unit was called to a house in Whittlesey last night (Monday) after reports an unexploded mortar shell had been discovered in the garden.

Police were called to Northgate at 7.37pm yesterday with a 100m cordon being put in place for the safety of the public.

Nobody was evacuated and the shell was disposed of safely this morning, a Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said.