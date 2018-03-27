Bomb squad called after man discovers grenade he purchased was still LIVE!

Police and an Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit were called to Wisbech today after a member of the public reported having a live grenade.

Police received a report from a member of the public in Barton Road, Wisbech, who believed he may have bought a live Second World War hand grenade.

The Royal Logistic Corps Bomb Disposal team have carried out a controlled explosion in Wisbech this afternoon on a live WWI grenade

He bought it thinking it was decommissioned, but when the bomb squad attended the scene they confirmed it was in fact still active.



The Royal Logistic Corps Bomb Disposal team detonated the grenade this afternoon in a controlled explosion in Wisbech.

Police are satisfied that it was both sold and bought assuming it was decommissioned. The shop has been informed that this was not the case for consideration in the future.