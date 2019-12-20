Bomb squad and huge police presence outside Peterborough properties as road taped off

The bomb disposal unit is currently attending an incident in Peterborough this evening.

Police and the bomb squad are at Blackmead in Orton Malborne, residents have told the Peterborough Telegraph, with part of the road being taped off.

The emergency services at the scene. Photo sent in

There is currently a heavy police presence at the scene - said to be outside a block off flats - with residents being moved away from the area of concern.

People living in the area have said police have been present since after 6pm.

The Peterborough Telegraph is attempting to contact Cambridgeshire police for more information.

More as we have it.