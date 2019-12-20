Bomb squad and huge police presence as Peterborough flats evacuated

The bomb disposal unit attended an incident in Peterborough this evening which saw residents living in a block of flats evacuated.

Police and the bomb squad were at Blackmead in Orton Malborne, residents have told the Peterborough Telegraph, with part of the road being taped off.

Police at Blackmead. Photo: Terry Harris

The bomb squad has left the scene but there is still a heavy police presence - said to be outside a number of flats - with residents near the cordon being moved away from the area of concern.

People living in the area have said police have been present since after 6pm, with several vans at the scene, although some have now left.

The Peterborough Telegraph is attempting to contact Cambridgeshire police for more information.