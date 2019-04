A body was found by police near a roundabout in Peterborough this morning (Friday, April 5).

Officers involved in another incident discovered the man’s body at around 4am near the slip road at the Boongate roundabout, heading towards the Frank Perkins Parkway northbound.

Scenes of crime officers searching the bushes near the slip road EMN-190504-112549009

Scenes of crime officers were searching the bushes late this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the death was non-suspicious.

She added that the slip road was not closed while police were in the area.