Blow for Peterborough Cathedral finances after burglaries at Precincts over festive period

Peterborough Cathedral has suffered a blow to is finances after its own trust was burgled twice over the festive period.

The break-ins occurred at the offices of the Peterborough Cathedral Development and Preservation Trust.

Damage caused by one of the break-ins at the trust's office

The trust, which has the sole purpose to raise funds to support the cathedral, is located in a property on the south side of the Cathedral Precincts.

On both occasions considerable damage was done during a forced entry and property inside the building was vandalised.

Laptops and other office equipment was stolen or seriously damaged.

In the past few years the cathedral has had to make a number of redundancies and sell property due to its financial problems.

The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, said: “This a huge blow to the trust.

“The Peterborough Cathedral Development and Preservation Trust is a registered charity whose sole purpose is to raise funds to support the cathedral.

“As we work towards financial stability after a very challenging period we need them more than ever. This burglary is a time-consuming and expensive start to the new year and a very sad distraction from their important task.”

Mark Smith, chair of the trust, said: “We would like to appeal to anyone who is able to help us with the cost of recovering from this setback so that all our efforts can be concentrated on future plans to support the cathedral financially.

“If you can help in any way, do get in touch with our development officer Dawn Caplin via dawn.caplin@peterboroughcathedraltrust.org or on 01733 685480.”

The burglaries have been reported to the police and immediate repairs to the building are in progress. The trust office has temporarily been relocated to another site.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/634/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

To donate online to the cathedral, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/charity-web/charity/finalCharityHomepage.action?charityId=1003418.

Cheques may be made payable to ‘Peterborough Cathedral Trust’ and sent to: The Trust Office Peterborough Cathedral Development and Preservation Trust CIO

Archdeaconry House, Gravel Walk, Peterborough PE1 1YU.

