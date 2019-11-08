Blind Peterborough grandad hurt by hit and run cyclist

A blind grandfather is recovering in hospital after suffering serious injuries when a cyclist crashed into him from behind.

Ray Peckett (66) suffered a broken arm and wrist when he was clattered to the floor on Whittlesey Road, Stanground last week.

He was on the pavement and using his white stick at the time, and it was the first time Ray had been for a walk by himself since having a kidney transplant earlier this year.

While a passing motorist came to Ray’s aid, the cyclist rode off after the crash at about 11.30am on Wednesday (October 30). Ray’s wife, Karen, who lives in Stanground with Ray, said her husband had been badly affected by the incident.

She said: “He had a kidney transplant in February, and he has Parkinson’s. He had been saying he wanted to go for a walk on his own for a while, and this was the first time I had let him.

“He said he was walking opposite the Fenman pub, using his white stick, when a cyclist hit him from behind. Ray went flying.

“The cyclist dusted Ray off, said sorry, and rode off. Thankfully a motorist saw what had happened and stopped.

“He called an ambulance, but Ray wanted to come home, as we only live round the corner.

“Ray was bleeding from the mouth, and was white as a sheet. I never got the chance to say thank you to the driver, as I was so worried about Ray.

“I’d like to say thank you to him for what he did.”

Ray is still recovering at Peterborough City Hospital as a result of his injuries.

Karen said: “He is still very achey as a result of the fall, along with his broken humerus near his shoulder and his wrist.

“He will need a scan on Monday before the hospital decides whether to pin the arm or not. He is also a bit confused. With Parkinson’s he was struggling a bit with his memory, but now he is getting confused as to where he is, which did not happen before.

“His two grandchildren are missing him as well.”

Now Karen is appealing for anyone who knows anything about what happened to come forward.

She said: “Because he is blind, he is very good at hearing – if someone tells him to stop, he will, and he would have heard a bell.

“He said he didn’t hear anything, like a shout or a bell. I can only think the cyclist was not paying attention when he hit him.

“The police said they were looking for CCTV, but have not found anything yet – we just want to know what happened

“Someone must have seen something, because it is such a busy road – there are always cars and buses going along there.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Cambridgeshire police on 101.