A biker was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and being in possession of cannabis.

The driver of the mini motorbike was said to have been three times the legal drink drive limit while riding around Dogsthorpe overnight.

Police stopped the biker who was riding in Dogsthorpe. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Cambridgeshire police said he will be charged with: drink driving, no insurance, possession of cannabis, careless driving and disqualified driving.