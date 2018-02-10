Bike thief from Peterborough banned from going near train station cycle racks

A bike thief from Peterborough has been banned from going within 10m of train station cycle racks in Peterborough, Huntingdon and St Neots.

The Criminal Behaviour Order was imposed on Daniel Willison-Smith, of Clayburn Road, Hampton, after he pleaded guilty at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday to stealing a bike and lock from Peterborough Railway Station, being equipped to steal and possessing cocaine - a Class A drug.

However, Deputy District Judge Davies decided not to sent the 24-year-old to prison for another stint behind bars after being told he had responded well to treatment for his drug taking.

Willison-Smith was caught with a pair of bolt croppers, a screwdriver and a spanner on December 15 last year, as well as cocaine.

For being equipped for theft he was sentenced to three months, and for the possession of cocaine he was sentenced for one month, with both sentences to run concurrently.

The theft of the bike and lock - which were worth £336 - took place on September 3 at the station. For that offence, Willison-Smith was given a two month sentence to run consecutively with the other sentences.

That meant in total he was sentenced to five months in prison, with the sentence suspended for 18 months.

In addition, he was ordered to pay £336 compensation to the victim of the bike theft.

It was also ordered that the drugs and the objects equipped for theft should be destroyed.