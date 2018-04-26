Big rise in violent and sexual crimes in Cambridgeshire

Violent and sexual crime has soared in Cambridgeshire over the past year, with an increase above national levels.

New figures revealed by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) today (Thursday) show in 2017 crime rose by 22 per cent compared to 2016. Across England and Wales, crime in general rose by 15 per cent. The increase in Cambridgeshire is also the highest in the East of England.

Burglary in the county rose by 29 per cent, robbery by 27 per cent and violent offending by 24 per cent.

There was also a significant rise in the number of sexual offences, with a rise of 19 per cent.

The figures reveal there were a total of 66,364 crimes in the county over the 12 months, including 16,410 violent offences. There were 1,760 sexual offences.

The only crime category in the county which saw a drop was drug offending, which fell by seven per cent to 1,473.