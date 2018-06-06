Big fines for drivers who abandoned cars in Peterborough

Have your say

Drivers who abandoned cars on Peterborough streets have been handed big fines at court.

Half a dozen motorists who left their cars on streets in and around Peterborough were ordered to pay a total of £664 by magistrates yesterday (Tuesday).

None of the six turned up at court, or indicated pleas via post - leading Magistrate Alan Jones to fine them £440, and order them to pay £180 costs and a £44 victim surcharge - which goes to a general pool of money to help all victims of crime.

Coistian Bunea, of Fagley Place, Bradford, left his car on the Great North Road at Thornaugh, near Sacrewell Farm in November.

Scott Caley, of The Cresset, Peterborough, abandoned a Citroen at Middleton in Bretton in July last year.

Ethan Dukes, of Axiom Avenue, Peterborough, parked his Fiat in Axiom Avenue in October, and left it there.

Lucian Dumitru of Stevens Road, Dagenham, abandoned his blue van in Hartwell Way, Peterborough in October.

Martin Edwards of Greenham, Peterborough, left a Toyota in Tansor Garth, Peterborough.

And Miroslav Gabo of Eastfield Road, Peterborough, left a vehicle in Henry Street.