Big drop in recorded crime in Peterborough

Crime in Peterborough has dropped by 16 per cent, new figures reveal.

The number of crimes recorded by police for the year ending in March 2019 fell to 19,268, compared to 23,015 at the same period last year, according to the figures released today (Thursday) by the Office For National Statistics (ONS).

The figures also show a drop of 14 per cent in the number of violent offences in Peterborough, a 14 per cent drop in the number of sexual offences, and a 19 per cent drop in theft.

There was a big drop in the number of burglaries recorded in the city, with a fall of 32 per cent - made up of a 37 per cent fall in residential burglaries and a 17 per cent drop in non-residential burglaries. Shoplifting fell by 18 per cent.

However, there was a four per cent rise in the number of drug offences and a three per cent rise in the number of offences involving the possession of weapons.

Cambridgeshire as a whole saw a drop of two per cent in the overall number of crimes recorded, a rise of three per cent in violent offences, a rise of 35 per cent in the number of stalking cases (there was an eight per cent rise in Peterborough), a 21 per cent rise in the number of sexual offences, a 25 per cent rise in robberies (there was a 10 per cent rise in Peterborough), a 13 per cent fall in burglaries and a five per cent drop in drug offending,