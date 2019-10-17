Big change in number of crimes recorded in Peterborough

There has been a large drop in recorded crime in Peterborough, new figures released today (Thursday) have revealed.

For the year ending June 2019, there were a total of 18,838 crimes recorded in the city, compared to 22,409 in the same period last year - a drop of 16 per cent.

Police

The city bucks the Cambridgeshire trend, with crime across the county rising by two per cent,

There was an 11 per cent fall in the number of violent offences recorded in the city, an eight per cent drop in the number of sexual offences and a 29 per cent reduction in burglaries recorded.

There was also a big reduction in the number of shop lifting offences recorded (31 per cent) and criminal damage and arson (20 per cent.)

However, there was a 13 per cent rise in stalking and harassment, a six per cent rise in bicycle theft, and a one per cent rise in drug offences.

Across Cambridgeshire there was a seven per cent rise in violence, a 25 per cent rise in sexual offences,