Beggar who breached anti-social behaviour order 11 times jailed

A man who broke his anti-social behaviour order 11 times in five weeks has been jailed for eight months.

Jason Allum (33) of Edgecombe, Cambridge pleaded guilty to 11 counts of breach of an anti-social behaviour order, criminal damage, common assault and a public order offence at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on July 16.

Jason Allum

The court issued the indefinite anti-social behaviour order in 2012 with conditions not to beg or approach members of the public near a cash machine in the city.

Between May 12 and June 17, Allum approached members of the public and off duty police officers in Gilbert Road, Histon Road and Chesterton Road asking them for money and in one case asking a woman to accompany him to a cash point.

On June 16 he keyed a car parked in Ferry Path and the following day spat on a member of public in Petty Curry.

PC Eleanor Bacchus, from the neighbourhood policing team, said: “I hope this conviction will be welcome news to regular visitors and residents of the city who will have no doubt encountered Allum’s behaviour at some point.”