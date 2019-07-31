Barking dogs cost Peterborough couple £10,000

A couple whose barking dogs caused misery to neighbours have been ordered to pay a total of nearly £10,000.

Monica Torunska and Karol Torunski, of Northam Close, Eye Green, kept their two German Shepherd dogs in the garden all day.

Peterborough City Council were called in 2017, and a noise abatement notice was issued, to stop the dogs barking through the day, when the couple were not at home.

But following the notice being given, they continued to keep the dogs outside, and in January last year they were interviewed by the council about the issues the dogs were causing.

During the interviews they both denied their dogs barked excessively. They stated they would however take any steps they can to ensure further complaints are not received.

Complaints continued to be received from the affected resident and Pollution Control Officers continued investigating the matter. Evidence collected by Pollution Control Officers during the course of the investigation included completed resident log sheets, witness statements, officer witnessing visits as well as noise recordings.

Both Torunska and Torunski pleaded guilty to breaching the noise abatement notice earlier this month, and were due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court for sentencing last week.

But neither the couple or the defence team attended the hearing.

Each defendant was given a fine of £2,500, ordered to pay costs of £2,187.75 and a victim surcharge of £250 - a total of £4,937.75 each.

They have been ordered to pay the full amount by September 30 this year.

Peter Gell, head of regulatory services at Peterborough City Council, said: “We are happy with the outcome of this case, the heavy fines handed out demonstrate that the repercussions for breaching a noise notice can be severe.

“Whenever we gain evidence of a statutory noise nuisance we will take steps to prevent it. If a notice fails to achieve this, we will then look to prosecute. Residents have the right to live without excessive disturbances and we take any report of noise nuisance extremely seriously.”