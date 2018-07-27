Banned driver avoids jail after Peterborough crash

Have your say

A disqualified driver who crashed into another car writing off both vehicles has avoided a spell behind bars.

Thomas Johns (28) was banned from driving for six months at the end of February - but just six weeks later he was back behind the wheel of a Ford Focus in Peterborough, crashing into a car on Central Avenue.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Today (Friday) he appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court, where he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for a further 13 months.

Philip Botterill, prosecuting, told the court: "The incident happened at about 10.20am on April 13.

"Officers were called to a two vehicle collision on Central Avenue, and found a Focus had collided with a Toyota Yaris.

"The defendant identified himself as the driver of the Focus, and said he was disqualified from driving.

"There were no injuries, but both vehicles were damaged beyond repair.

"The officers view was the head on crash was caused by the Focus cutting the corner onto Central Avenue."

Mr Botterill said the ban was imposed after Johns totted up 12 points speeding.

Rebecca Keogh, defending, told the court Johns had only decided to drive in exceptional circumstances.

She said: "This came about because his brother had borrowed money from someone in Peterborough - and his brother moved to New Zealand.

"The person who lent the money was applying heavy tactics. Mr Johns has a young family and he did not want him coming to his door, so he foolishly drove to Peterborough to deliver the money.

"The accident happened at quite a low speed.

"He feels like he has let himself and his family down. He accepts he did a foolish thing."

Along with the unpaid work and the driving ban, Johns, of Avebury Gardens, Spalding, was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.