Baked goods containing cannabis found stashed in parcels at Peterborough's Royal Mail sorting centre

Hundreds of pounds worth of cannabis was found stashed in letters and parcels at the Royal Mail sorting centre in Peterborough - including baked goods containing the drug.

The discovery was made this evening (Monday) at the centre in Papyrus Road, Werrington.

Cambridgeshire police posted on Facebook: "Police staff and Officers are always happy when someone comes in to work with baked goods. Today however that happiness was short lived when the goods were found to be cannabis based... The items were part of a haul worth hundreds of pounds seized from the Royal Mail after they had been found in a number of letters and parcels.

"The items consisted of both herbal cannabis and cannabis resin along with various types of cannabis based food products. All items have been removed from circulation and tagged for destruction."