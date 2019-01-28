Bag thief on train to Peterborough got away with designer wedding outfit

A thief got away with a designer wedding outfit after snatching a bag on a train to Peterborough.

The incident happened at 8.53pm on Sunday December 23 2018 as the train travelled to Peterborough from London King’s Cross.

The grey Oliver Bonas bag contained designer heels, bridal items, and clothing, together worth more than £1000.

Now police have launched a CCTV appeal in a bit to trace a man they believe can help them with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man, or who has more information about the incident, is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 1800094514.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.