Baby attacked by two dogs in Yaxley dies

A baby who was attacked by two Staffordshire Bull Terriers in Yaxley last month has died.

Five-week-old Reuben McNulty died at Addenbrooke’s Hospital yesterday (Thursday, December 13) having been attacked at an address in Wykes Road on November 18.

Police in Wykes Road, Yaxley, following the incident

Both of the dogs have been put down.

The boy’s parents, a 28-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both from Yaxley, who were arrested on suspicion of child neglect have been released under investigation.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and has been handed to the coroner.