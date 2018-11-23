Baby attacked by dog in Yaxley remains in critical condition five days on

A baby attacked by a dog in Yaxley remains in a critical condition five days after he was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The boy, said to be aged less than a month old, is in Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge after being attacked by a Staffordshire Bull Terrier dog at his home in Wykes Road.

Police in Wykes Road, Yaxley

Police were called out at 1.47am on Sunday morning and have arrested the boy’s parents - named locally as Dan McNulty (31) and Amy Litchfield (28) - on suspicion of child neglect.

They have been bailed until December 15.

The baby was attacked by one of two dogs understood to be owned by his parents.

A police spokeswoman confirmed today (Friday, November 23) that the baby’s condition has not changed and that he remains in a critical condition.

On Tuesday, Amy’s dad Paul Litchfield visited the couple’s home where the attack happened.

He said the baby boy had been injured in a freak accident and that both Amy and Dan were good parents.

A police spokesman said on Monday two Staffordshire Bull Terriers have been taken from the property and are in police kennels.

RELATED

Grandfather of Yaxley baby boy, critically injured in dog attack, says it was a “big freak accident” after parents are arrested