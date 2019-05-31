B1095 closed between Horsey Toll and Pondersbridge after collision Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The B1095 is closed between Horsey Toll and Pondersbridge following a collision. Cambridgeshire police said there is a full closure at King’s Delph Drove. Police road closed sign Motorists are being told to find alternate routes. More when we get it. Families back Peterborough Telegraph campaign for killer drink and drug drivers to get life in jail