B1040 closed after HGV overturns

The B1040 has been closed this evening after an HGV overturned. Traffic police said there will be delays for motorists between Whittlesey and Pondersbridge after the vehicle ended up on its side in a field. Recovery will now take place. The overturned lorry on the B1040. Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit