Axe discovered after Queensgate Bus Station evacuated

An axe was discovered after Queensgate Bus Station in Peterborough was evacuated.

The weapon was found by police last night after the bomb squad had been called to the scene.

The evacuation took place as a precaution after two small black suitcases and a carrier bag had been left under a bench in the bus station.

At about 8.30pm a woman approached officers saying they were her bags. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team gave authority for officers to check the contents and an axe was found in one of them.

A 38-year-old woman from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and is currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Police were called to the bus station at about 8.15pm by a member of the Queensgate security staff who had reported a suspicious package.