Average speed cameras on Fletton Parkway in Peterborough and A16 to Spalding: How they work and how to avoid a fine

More and more average speed cameras are being installed along our roads, from Fletton Parkway heading our towards the A1M to the A16 to Spalding. So how can you avoid a fine?

Average speed cameras work by tracking the speed of your car between two points. So slowing down to go through the camera and then speeding up will not work.

Instead, the cameras take your number plate when you pass through the first camera, then your number plate again at the second, and perform a quick calculation based on the current time to work out how long it took you to travel between the two points.

If the time it took you to travel is quicker than could be done at the speed limit, you'll get a fine in the post. So if the speed limit is 30mph and you drove at 35mph for 30 seconds, you'd need to drive at 25mph for 30 seconds to balance it out.

Here are some common average speed camera myths busted...

Do the cameras work at night?

Yes. They are fitted with infrared night vision to ensure they work night and day, and in any weather.

Can the cameras run out of film?

No. Unlike some other speed cameras, average speed cameras are all digital. So they can issue an unlimited number of fines.

Can the cameras catch motorbikes?

Yes.

If a vehicle changes lanes will they avoid any fines?

No. The cameras take pictures of every lane and cross-compare them. So changing lanes won't save you, contrary to popular belief.

If I speed through multiple sets in the same of road stretch, will I be fined multiple times?

It's not likely. Not every camera is paired to every other. So if there are four in a row, your speed between cameras 1 and 3 and 2 and 4 may be compared, or just 1 and 4, etc. But you won't know which is connected to which. But on a separate section of the same road, you could get fined again.

If you are less than 10 per cent above the limit, will you get a ticket?

National Police Chiefs Council advice has suggested 10% as a buffer, but this is only advisory and in reality many forces are far stricter, especially as cameras become more accurate. In fact, according to the law you can legally be fined for being just 1mph over.

The best method to avoid a speeding ticket?

Don't speed, of course!