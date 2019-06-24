Assaulting a PC and stealing from Tesco - the latest offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court

May 29

May 29, 2019

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Daniel Butcher (36) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to criminal damage (damaged a gaming machine to value of £500 belonging to William Hill Bookmakers)

Guilty plea to criminal damage (damaged police van to value £432)

Guilty plea to criminal damage (damaged police cell to value of £438)

Conditional discharge for six months. £150 compensation (£50 for each charge)

Jason Coomber (48) of St Mary Court, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Absolute discharge - did not know and could not have reasonably known he was disqualified

Lee Marshall (39) of Mount View Terrace, Port Talbot

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver

Fined £180, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 24 months

Luke Rox (26) of The Whaddons, Huntingdon

Guilty plea to assaulting a PC (PC Pilling)

Guilty plea to assaulting a PC (PC Woolfe)

Community order - 25 days rehabilitation activity requirement. Fined £186, Victim surcharge £85, costs £50, compensation £100 (£50 to each officer)

Almantas Ruzge (45) of Sandford, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (67ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £346, victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months – can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 25/5/20

Kacper Rzepecki (19) of Leverington Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to theft (aluminium to value of £600 belonging to Priden Engineering)

Jailed for six weeks (offence so serious because it was committed while subject to a community sentence, the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders, offence was planned, defendant failed to co-operate and he ran away from police). Victim surcharge £115, costs £50, compensation £50

Kristijanas Stepukonis (21) of Bath Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to theft (aluminium to value of £600 belonging to Priden Engineering)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £50, compensation £50

Ashton Walker (28) of Carron Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (109ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Fined £120, victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 25 months – can be reduced by 25 weeks if course completed by 4/11/20

May 30, 2019

Winston Fraser (56) of Ardiaun Road, London

Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £66, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

Alex Howie (25) of Doddington Road, Benwick

Found guilty of failing to give information about the identity of a driver

Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £300. Six points on licence

Elton Kertolli (30) of Swan Gardens, Peterborough

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £700, victim surcharge £70, costs £300. Six points on licence

Luis Ribeiro (45) of All Saints Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Conditional discharge for two years. Costs £300, compensation of £200. Restraining order – not to contact the victim for two years.

Heather Martin (40) of Church Close, Stilton

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Conditional discharge for 12 months – was going through divorce and husband was obliged to keep insurance until divorce went through – but he cancelled it. Victim surcharge £20, costs £85

June 3, 2019

Aaron Beckett (41) of All Saints Close, Wisbech

Guilty plea to theft from Tesco (value £119)

Guilty plea to theft from Tesco (value £81.26)

Admits breach of supervision requirement.

Jailed for 20 weeks (10 weeks for £119 theft, eight weeks for £81.26 theft, two weeks for breach of supervision, all consecutive). Compensation of £200.26 to Tesco

Zydrunas Liepa (50) of St Johns Chase, March

Found guilty of depositing waste – plastic sand bags, bricks and rubble, on the B1101

Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £250

Stan Soczawai (38) of Bliss Way, Cambridge

Guilty plea to drink driving (43ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody

Fined £350 (£250 drink driving, £100 failure to surrender), victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months

Catherine Anderson (50) of Wellington Street, Peterborough

Admits failing to comply with supervision

Fined £50, costs £50

Joshua Gibson (27) of no fixed abode

Found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of blood

Found guilty of driving without due care and attention

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for 14 weeks (six weeks for failing to provide a sample, eight weeks for breach of suspended sentence, served consecutively). Disqualified from driving for 18 months

Samantha O’Donoghue (42) of Ugg Mere Court Road, Ramsey St Mary

Guilty plea to speeding (39mph in 30mph zone)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

Alexandra Badcock, (39), of Cromwell Drive, Huntingdon

Found guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving with no MOT

Fined £702, victim surcharge £70, costs £300, six points on licence

Stuart Addis (36) of Greengarth, St Ives

Guilty plea to using threatening abusive or insulting words of behaviour

Guilty plea to displaying some writing, sign or other visual representation which was threatening or abusive within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, and the offence was racially motivated

Fined £300 (£100 for count 1, £200 for count 2), victim surcharge £30, costs £85

Cocoa Fowler (53) of Heather Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (88ugs in 100ml of breath)

No endorsement – special reasons – driving short distance in a car park to move car to a safe spot. Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85.

Lee McShane (36) of Wesleyan Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding

Fined £63, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

Bilal Moeen (27) of Ground Street, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to provide information about identification of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Six points on licence

Hakan Ozdemir (39) of Shorham Rise, Milton Keynes

Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £198, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

June 4, 2019

Asif Hussain (24) of Harris Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving when in a position where you could not have proper control of the vehicle (using a mobile phone)

Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Eight points on licence

Garry Ball (39) of Blackbear Lane, Wisbech

Guilty plea to failing to report an accident

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £190, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Six points on licence

Amrik Chahal (62) of Stonald Road, Whittlesey

Guilty of driving while using a mobile phone

Fined £146, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Zulfeqar Chowdry (67) of Caldbeck Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £85. Eight points on licence

Medine Ciftepala (36) of Belton Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £146, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

Shaun Durance (50) of Worsley Chase, March

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £623, victim surcharge £62, costs £85. Seven points on licence

Keeley Richardson (38) of Fen Field Mews, Deeping St James

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Simbirai Sakutombo (34) of Belsize Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving with no MOT

Fined £346, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Jason Parrott (47) of Paynels, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (43mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £70, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Four points on licence

Miroslaw Stanejko (38) of Godsey Crescent, Market Deeping

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £415, victim surcharge £41, costs £85. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – exceptional hardship found – hardship caused to son and wife

Claudiu Vasluianu (25) of McConnel Crescent, Doncaster

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Jacques Woods (21) of Upwood Road, Huntingdon

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Six points on licence

Arbab Yaseen (20) of Francis Gardens, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

June 7, 2019

Darren Allington (36) of Acacia Avenue, Wisbech

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Guilty plea to theft

Community order –Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. 40 hours unpaid work. Restraining order – not to contact victim for one year. Compensation £30

Tracey Arnold (45) of Hinchcliffe, Peterborough

Guilty plea to fraud by false representation

Guilty plea to theft (from Wilkinsons, value £1.50)

Guilty plea to theft (from Wilkinsons, value £20)

Guilty plea to theft (from Wilkinsons, value £20)

Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Compensation £541.50

Daniel Butler (32) of St Peters Road, Bourne

Guilty plea to fraud by false representation – using stolen bank card in eight shops to value of £183.42

Guilty plea to theft of a bicycle (value £270)

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words of behaviour

Guilty plea to theft (from Wilkinsons, value £30)

Community Order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Compensation £483.42 (£183.42 for count 1, £270 for count 2, £30 for count 4)

Terence Gipp (47) of Eyrescroft, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Cooper)

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Jordon)

Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Compensation £100 (£50 to each officer)

Carl Godfrey (32) of Elm Road, March

Guilty plea to breaching sexual harm prevention order – deleting internet history

Guilty plea to breaching sexual harm prevention order – not making a device available to police for inspection

Community order – 150 hours unpaid work, victim surcharge £85, costs £85

Colin Pearson (56) of Tintagel Pinstock Lane, Spalding

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on a licence

Shane Smith (27) of Oxney Road Caravan Park, Peterborough

Guilty plea to production of cannabis

Community order – 80 hours unpaid work Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Drugs and paraphernalia to be destroyed

Peter Zimnoch (37) of Dock Meadow Reach, London

Guilty plea to drink driving (96ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order – 120 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 26 months. Can be reduced by six months if course completed by 6/12/20

June 13, 2019

Muhammad Idrees (47) of Silver Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to comply with notification requirements – failed to notify police of a new bank account

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed – 26 weeks, suspended 24 months. Curfew for six weeks between 7pm and 7am. Fined £120, costs £85.

Md Uddin (44) of Greenbank Road, Darlington

Found guilty of speeding (49mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £300. Three points on licence

Derek Sergeant (55) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £200, victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification –exceptional hardship –car needed for community based work

Nasir Shah (33) of Kesteven Walk, Peterborough

Found guilty of dunk and disorderly behaviour

Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £100