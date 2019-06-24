Assaulting a PC and stealing from Tesco - the latest offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court

May 29
May 29, 2019
Daniel Butcher (36) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to criminal damage (damaged a gaming machine to value of £500 belonging to William Hill Bookmakers)
Guilty plea to criminal damage (damaged police van to value £432)
Guilty plea to criminal damage (damaged police cell to value of £438)
Conditional discharge for six months. £150 compensation (£50 for each charge)
Jason Coomber (48) of St Mary Court, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Absolute discharge - did not know and could not have reasonably known he was disqualified
Lee Marshall (39) of Mount View Terrace, Port Talbot
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver
Fined £180, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 24 months
Luke Rox (26) of The Whaddons, Huntingdon
Guilty plea to assaulting a PC (PC Pilling)
Guilty plea to assaulting a PC (PC Woolfe)
Community order - 25 days rehabilitation activity requirement. Fined £186, Victim surcharge £85, costs £50, compensation £100 (£50 to each officer)
Almantas Ruzge (45) of Sandford, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (67ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £346, victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months – can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 25/5/20
Kacper Rzepecki (19) of Leverington Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to theft (aluminium to value of £600 belonging to Priden Engineering)
Jailed for six weeks (offence so serious because it was committed while subject to a community sentence, the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders, offence was planned, defendant failed to co-operate and he ran away from police). Victim surcharge £115, costs £50, compensation £50
Kristijanas Stepukonis (21) of Bath Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to theft (aluminium to value of £600 belonging to Priden Engineering)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £50, compensation £50
Ashton Walker (28) of Carron Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (109ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order - Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Fined £120, victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 25 months – can be reduced by 25 weeks if course completed by 4/11/20
May 30, 2019
Winston Fraser (56) of Ardiaun Road, London
Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £66, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
Alex Howie (25) of Doddington Road, Benwick
Found guilty of failing to give information about the identity of a driver
Fined £400, victim surcharge £40, costs £300. Six points on licence
Elton Kertolli (30) of Swan Gardens, Peterborough
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £700, victim surcharge £70, costs £300. Six points on licence
Luis Ribeiro (45) of All Saints Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Conditional discharge for two years. Costs £300, compensation of £200. Restraining order – not to contact the victim for two years.
Heather Martin (40) of Church Close, Stilton
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Conditional discharge for 12 months – was going through divorce and husband was obliged to keep insurance until divorce went through – but he cancelled it. Victim surcharge £20, costs £85
June 3, 2019
Aaron Beckett (41) of All Saints Close, Wisbech
Guilty plea to theft from Tesco (value £119)
Guilty plea to theft from Tesco (value £81.26)
Admits breach of supervision requirement.
Jailed for 20 weeks (10 weeks for £119 theft, eight weeks for £81.26 theft, two weeks for breach of supervision, all consecutive). Compensation of £200.26 to Tesco
Zydrunas Liepa (50) of St Johns Chase, March
Found guilty of depositing waste – plastic sand bags, bricks and rubble, on the B1101
Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £250
Stan Soczawai (38) of Bliss Way, Cambridge
Guilty plea to drink driving (43ugs in 100ml of breath)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to failure to surrender to custody
Fined £350 (£250 drink driving, £100 failure to surrender), victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months
Catherine Anderson (50) of Wellington Street, Peterborough
Admits failing to comply with supervision
Fined £50, costs £50
Joshua Gibson (27) of no fixed abode
Found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of blood
Found guilty of driving without due care and attention
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for 14 weeks (six weeks for failing to provide a sample, eight weeks for breach of suspended sentence, served consecutively). Disqualified from driving for 18 months
Samantha O’Donoghue (42) of Ugg Mere Court Road, Ramsey St Mary
Guilty plea to speeding (39mph in 30mph zone)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
Alexandra Badcock, (39), of Cromwell Drive, Huntingdon
Found guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving with no MOT
Fined £702, victim surcharge £70, costs £300, six points on licence
Stuart Addis (36) of Greengarth, St Ives
Guilty plea to using threatening abusive or insulting words of behaviour
Guilty plea to displaying some writing, sign or other visual representation which was threatening or abusive within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, and the offence was racially motivated
Fined £300 (£100 for count 1, £200 for count 2), victim surcharge £30, costs £85
Cocoa Fowler (53) of Heather Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (88ugs in 100ml of breath)
No endorsement – special reasons – driving short distance in a car park to move car to a safe spot. Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85.
Lee McShane (36) of Wesleyan Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding
Fined £63, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
Bilal Moeen (27) of Ground Street, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to provide information about identification of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Six points on licence
Hakan Ozdemir (39) of Shorham Rise, Milton Keynes
Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £198, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
June 4, 2019
Asif Hussain (24) of Harris Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving when in a position where you could not have proper control of the vehicle (using a mobile phone)
Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Eight points on licence
Garry Ball (39) of Blackbear Lane, Wisbech
Guilty plea to failing to report an accident
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £190, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Six points on licence
Amrik Chahal (62) of Stonald Road, Whittlesey
Guilty of driving while using a mobile phone
Fined £146, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Zulfeqar Chowdry (67) of Caldbeck Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £85. Eight points on licence
Medine Ciftepala (36) of Belton Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £146, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
Shaun Durance (50) of Worsley Chase, March
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £623, victim surcharge £62, costs £85. Seven points on licence
Keeley Richardson (38) of Fen Field Mews, Deeping St James
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Simbirai Sakutombo (34) of Belsize Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving with no MOT
Fined £346, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Jason Parrott (47) of Paynels, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (43mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £70, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Four points on licence
Miroslaw Stanejko (38) of Godsey Crescent, Market Deeping
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £415, victim surcharge £41, costs £85. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification – exceptional hardship found – hardship caused to son and wife
Claudiu Vasluianu (25) of McConnel Crescent, Doncaster
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Jacques Woods (21) of Upwood Road, Huntingdon
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Six points on licence
Arbab Yaseen (20) of Francis Gardens, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
June 7, 2019
Darren Allington (36) of Acacia Avenue, Wisbech
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Guilty plea to theft
Community order –Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. 40 hours unpaid work. Restraining order – not to contact victim for one year. Compensation £30
Tracey Arnold (45) of Hinchcliffe, Peterborough
Guilty plea to fraud by false representation
Guilty plea to theft (from Wilkinsons, value £1.50)
Guilty plea to theft (from Wilkinsons, value £20)
Guilty plea to theft (from Wilkinsons, value £20)
Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Compensation £541.50
Daniel Butler (32) of St Peters Road, Bourne
Guilty plea to fraud by false representation – using stolen bank card in eight shops to value of £183.42
Guilty plea to theft of a bicycle (value £270)
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words of behaviour
Guilty plea to theft (from Wilkinsons, value £30)
Community Order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Compensation £483.42 (£183.42 for count 1, £270 for count 2, £30 for count 4)
Terence Gipp (47) of Eyrescroft, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Cooper)
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Jordon)
Community order – Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 30 days. Compensation £100 (£50 to each officer)
Carl Godfrey (32) of Elm Road, March
Guilty plea to breaching sexual harm prevention order – deleting internet history
Guilty plea to breaching sexual harm prevention order – not making a device available to police for inspection
Community order – 150 hours unpaid work, victim surcharge £85, costs £85
Colin Pearson (56) of Tintagel Pinstock Lane, Spalding
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £200, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on a licence
Shane Smith (27) of Oxney Road Caravan Park, Peterborough
Guilty plea to production of cannabis
Community order – 80 hours unpaid work Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Drugs and paraphernalia to be destroyed
Peter Zimnoch (37) of Dock Meadow Reach, London
Guilty plea to drink driving (96ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order – 120 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 26 months. Can be reduced by six months if course completed by 6/12/20
June 13, 2019
Muhammad Idrees (47) of Silver Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to comply with notification requirements – failed to notify police of a new bank account
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed – 26 weeks, suspended 24 months. Curfew for six weeks between 7pm and 7am. Fined £120, costs £85.
Md Uddin (44) of Greenbank Road, Darlington
Found guilty of speeding (49mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £220, victim surcharge £30, costs £300. Three points on licence
Derek Sergeant (55) of Eastfield Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £200, victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification –exceptional hardship –car needed for community based work
Nasir Shah (33) of Kesteven Walk, Peterborough
Found guilty of dunk and disorderly behaviour
Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £100