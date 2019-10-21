Arsonists torch speed camera on busy Peterborough road

Have your say

This is the shocking aftermath after a speed camera was torched on a busy Stanground road.

This image taken by a passerby shows the extent of the damage caused.

The burnt out speed camera. Pic (Kevin Boon)

The speed camera, on the corner of Sydney Road and Whittlesey Road was set alight earlier this morning.

One crew from Stanground was called to the blaze at 12.20am, to find a tyre on fire had been placed onto a speed camera.

Firefighters contained the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 12.40am.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire Service said: “The fire was deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 with the crime reference number 35/75237/19.