Arsonists torch Peterborough flat

Police are appealing for witnesses after arsonists torched a Peterborough flat.

Yesterday (Monday) at 4.42pm a crew from Stanground and the north roaming fire engine were called to a building fire on Eastfield Road, Eastfield.

Crews arrived to find smoke and fire issuing from inside a flat. Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire, before returning to their stations by 5.50pm.

The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.