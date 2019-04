Arsonists commited four separate tree fires across a mile stretch of Cambridgeshire riverbank.

A fire crew from Huntingdon spent three hours dealing with the fires along Hartford Road, Huntingdon.

Fire crews tackling one of the tree fires. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "These were started deliberately and having to deal with these may have delayed us getting to a real emergency. Arson is a crime, not a bit of fun."