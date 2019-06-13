Arson probe launched after fire in Peterborough shopping centre

Police have confirmed a fire started in a clothing store in Queensgate yesterday (Wednesday) was started deliberately.

A large number of emergency service crews were sent to the shopping centre at about 3.55pm yesterday.

Today Cambridgeshire police said the incident was arson - and launched an appeal to trace the people behind it.

A police spokesman said: ““We were called at 3.55pm yesterday (12 June) to reports of a fire in the changing room of the New Look store in Queensgate Shopping Centre.

“Officers attended the scene, together with firefighters. There was not thought to be anyone injured but it is believed the fire was started deliberately.

“An investigation has been launched and no arrests have been made.

“Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or report this online by visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report, quoting crime reference number 35/40787/19.”

More: Firefighters attend Queensgate after flames reported at store