Arson investigation launched in Peterborough after cars set on fire

An arson investigation has been launched after cars were set on fire in Peterborough.

Firefighters from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to Cromwell Road in Millfield at 1.30am on Sunday where they found two cars on fire.

The fire in Cromwell Road. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

The crews were able to extinguish the fires before returning to their stations by 2.25am.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 or visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report. Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.