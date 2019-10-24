Arson attack destroys community club facilities in Peterborough

A bowls club has been left reeling by an arson attack that destroyed many of its facilities.

During the early hours of Tuesday (October 8), fire crews were called to a blaze at Bushfields Bowls Club.

The remains of the bowls club shed

Vandals set fire to a shed containing two gas barbecues, three gas bottles, three gazebos and white furniture. One of the gas bottles exploded during the fire, and according to witnesses “flew across the bowls green.”

The fire completely destroyed the shed and it’s contents, which had only been built in April this year. More damage was caused to the bowls green and their changing facility. Urgent repairs were needed at the club to help weatherproof and secure the area, costing hundreds of pounds.

Members are said to be ‘devastated’ at the damage caused. Barbara Perry, Publicity Officer said: “We’ve lost everything.

“What makes this act of vandalism so upsetting is that all the items had been donated by members, friends and families of the Bowls Club.”

The club is hoping the local community will be able to donate some items again to get them back up and running.

Anyone who can help the bowls club should contact Barbara on 07563 733701.