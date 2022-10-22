Arrests made after appeal to trace driver involved in hit and run causing death of Peterborough man
A man in his 30s was killed in Paston Ridings on Thursday evening.
Police have made two arrests in connection with a hit and run which led to the death of a man in Paston Ridings on Thursday (October 20).
The man in his 30s was killed close to Hallfields Lane after falling into the road at around 8:30pm. The driver of a dark Renault Megane failed to stop at the scene.
Late on Friday (October 21), Police arrested a 45-year-old man from Crowland on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, death by driving whilst disqualified and failing to stop at scene of collision.
A 64-year-old woman, also from Crowland, was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.
The victim has yet to be named by police.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or believes they may have seen the vehicle in the build up to it, has been urged to call 101 and ask to speak to Det Sgt Craig Wheeler in the Serious Collision Investigation Unit.