Hallfields Lane, Paston Ridings.

Police have made two arrests in connection with a hit and run which led to the death of a man in Paston Ridings on Thursday (October 20).

The man in his 30s was killed close to Hallfields Lane after falling into the road at around 8:30pm. The driver of a dark Renault Megane failed to stop at the scene.

Late on Friday (October 21), Police arrested a 45-year-old man from Crowland on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, death by driving whilst disqualified and failing to stop at scene of collision.

A 64-year-old woman, also from Crowland, was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

The victim has yet to be named by police.