Arrests after 100mph car chase through Peterborough

Two people have been arrested following a 100mph car chase through Peterborough.

Police were called at 9.45am today (November 5) with reports of a suspected stolen car on the A14 at Keyston.

The car – a Toyota Yaris - was identified on ANPR heading on the A605 at Oundle and failed to stop for officers.

There were reports armed police were involved in the incident, and that roads were closed while the pursuit was taking place.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “A pursuit began, with the car travelling at speeds of 100mph, and the NPAS police helicopter also assisted.

“The vehicle was stopped in Yaxley after officers deployed a stinger. Two people have been arrested at the scene.”