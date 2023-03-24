News you can trust since 1948
Arrest made and investigation launched after daylight stabbing in Peterborough involving 10 men

Officers are engaging with the local community and extra patrols will be conducted in the area today

Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:11 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 16:31 GMT

An investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in Peterborough during broad daylight.

A police cordon was put in place on Thursday afternoon into the evening.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “We were called at about 4pm yesterday (23 March) with reports of violence in Cromwell Road, Peterborough.

The incident happened in Cromwell Road on March 23.
“Officers attended the scene and it was established a group of up to ten men had been involved in an altercation.

“A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with stab wounds. His condition is not life threatening.

A 38-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of being involved in violent disorder.

He remains in custody, according to Cambridgeshire Police. His arrest is in connection with the altercation, not the stabbing.

An investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information about it, should visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/21942/23. Alternatively call 101 or Crimestopper anonymously.

