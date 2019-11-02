Arrest made after woman assaulted in the early hours

Police have arrested a man after an early morning assault in Market Deeping.

A woman in her 40s was assaulted in Godsey Lane between 12.30am and 1am today (Saturday). Lincolnshire Police said it is believed that a family were walking home and saw the incident.

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm.

If you have information that can help the police investigation, you can contact the force in one of the following ways:

. By calling 101 quoting the reference 11 of November 2

• By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the reference in the subject box

• By contacting independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.