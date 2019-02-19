Armed police swoop on Peterborough home

Armed police have swooped on home in Peterborough.

Officers carrying guns were seen surrounding an address in Belham Road, New England, this afternoon.

Police at the scene

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: "We were called today at just after 12pm with reports of a firearm being discharged at a property in Belham Road, Peterborough.

"Investigations resulted in a 25-year-old man being arrested at around 2:30pm on suspicion of possession of a firearm with the intention to endanger life. The suspect has been taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station. "

Police at the scene

Detectives carry out an investigation