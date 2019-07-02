Armed police surround Peterborough house after three seriously hurt - man arrested

Armed police surrounded a property in Cromwell Road, Millfield, after three people were seriously injured.

A man had kept himself in the property but he has now been arrested following this morning’s incident (Tuesday). An eye-witness said it was “all kicking off”. Sniffer dogs and ambulances were also at the scene. The road was cordoned off from Cobden Street to Lime Tree Avenue as the incident unfolded. A Cambridgeshire police spokesman, commenting before the arrest, said: “We were called at 6.42am today (July 2) with reports of violence at a property in Cromwell Road, Peterborough. Officers and paramedics attended, where they discovered three people with serious injuries. Officers, including those from the armed policing unit, remain at the scene along with a man inside the property. Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CC-02072019-0061 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

1. Armed police in Cromwell Road Photo: Terry Harris

2. Armed police in Cromwell Road Photo: Terry Harris

3. Armed police in Cromwell Road The emergency services at the scene. Photo: Malik ji

4. Armed police in Cromwell Road Photo: David Lowndes

