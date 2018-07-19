Armed police respond as Peterborough taxi driver is seriously injured in attack by passengers who escaped in his car

A Peterborough taxi driver was seriously injured after being attacked by his two passengers who then made off in his car

Armed police were called at 2.23am this morning (Thursday July 19) with reports of a robbery in Bodesway, Orton Malborne.

Armed Police respond in Peterborough

The victim, a taxi driver, was attacked by two passengers who then made off in his car, a red Skoda Octavia.

Officers located the stolen car in Paston Lane and arrested two men, aged 31 and 32 on suspicion of armed robbery.

They are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

The victim suffered serious but not life threatening injuries and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital.