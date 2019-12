Armed police have made an arrest after a man with a weapon caused damage to a restaurant before fleeing.

Police were called to Towerfields Leisure Park in Huntingdon at 1.50pm this afternoon (Saturday).

A spokesperson said a man was arrested just before 3pm in connection with the incident after officers, including armed police and trained negotiators, attended a property in Surrey Road and gained entry.

The arrested man remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.