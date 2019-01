Armed police are executing a planned warrant in a Stanground street this afternoon.

Residents of Southfields Drive in Stanground reported seeing armed police in the street at around 4pm on Wednesday January 9.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that officers were carrying out a planned operation in the area and executing a warrant at an address.

Further information on any arrests made will appear here as we have the information.