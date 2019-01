Have your say

Armed police have stopped traffic on the A47 in Peterborough this afternoon.

Readers' photos and eyewitness accounts state that a vehicle has been stopped by armed police.

The road was closed close to the Fulbridge Road interchange.

One lane is now open at the scene.

There are long delays in the area and motorists are advised to avoid it if possible.

UPDATE: Armed police and forensics swoop on private hire vehicle shutting A47 in Peterborough



Police at the incident on the A47. Photo: Laura Neilson