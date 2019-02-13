Armed police in Peterborough hunt for man with knife who ‘threatened dog and abused people’

Armed police were on the hunt for a man who allegedly threatened a dog with a knife.

The man was being searched for in North Bretton.

Armed police

Aside from threatening a dog he was also reported to have been outside a shop in Oxclose with a knife abusing people, a Cambridgeshire police spokesman confirmed.

Police were called at 11.28am this morning (Wednesday, February 13) and sent out armed officers who searched for the man.

A police helicopter was also deployed.

There were reports on social media that the man had been arrested, but the police spokesman said that was not correct.

The police search ended at 2pm with officers making enquiries to make sure nobody was in immediate danger.

However, the investigation will still continue.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.