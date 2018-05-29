Armed police cordon off street in St Ives in ongoing violent incident

Armed police have cordoned off a street in St Ives today, Tuesday May 29.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 2.54am today (29 May) with reports of violence at a property in Clark Drive, St Ives.



"Armed officers have attended the scene and negotiations are ongoing with a man in the property. A second man, who is in his 30s, received minor injuries as a result of the incident and is now safe.



"Officers continue to manage the incident and ask that members of the public make efforts to avoid the area if possible."

UPDATE: A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of ABH in connection with the incident and taken to Parkside Police Station.