Armed police called to Peterborough street after violence breaks out

A man has been injured after violence broke out in a Peterborough street.

Officers were called to Lime Tree Avenue at 1.46pm today (Wednesday) following reports of violence.

Armed police were called to the scene to deal with the situation.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “We were called at 1.46pm today (5 June) with reports of violence in Lime Tree Avenue, Peterborough.

“Officers attended the scene and a man has been arrested. The victim, a man, is being treated by paramedics for minor injuries.”