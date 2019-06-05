Armed police called to Peterborough street after violence breaks out

A man has been injured after violence broke out in a Peterborough street.
Officers were called to Lime Tree Avenue at 1.46pm today (Wednesday) following reports of violence.
Armed police were called to the scene to deal with the situation.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “We were called at 1.46pm today (5 June) with reports of violence in Lime Tree Avenue, Peterborough.
“Officers attended the scene and a man has been arrested. The victim, a man, is being treated by paramedics for minor injuries.”