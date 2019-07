Armed police were called to Paston in Peterborough late this afternoon.

Armed officers attended Pratt Avenue at around 5pm.

Cambridgeshire police has this evening told the Peterborough Telegraph that "everything was in order" when they arrived.

No arrests have been made.

The ambulance service was also called about the incident and an air ambulance was seen to land in the vicinity of the skatepark in Paston. However, it is not known if the air ambulance was present for this incident or another.