Armed police called to Bretton after reports of man brandishing a knife

Armed police were called to Bretton over the weekend after reports of a man brandishing a knife.

Police were called at about 4pm on Sunday to go to Tyesdale.

Armed Police in Peterborough

A police spokesman said: "Officers from our Armed Policing Unit attended the scene but could not locate the man."