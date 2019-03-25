Armed police attend house in Thorney

Armed police attended an address in Thorney after reports of a domestic incident.

Cambridgeshire police officers attended Wibech Road in Thorney yesterday (Sunday).

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “Yesterday (24 March) officers attended an address in Wisbech Road, Thorney, to arrest a man in connection with a domestic incident.

“The man, who is in his 60s, was not at the property but was arrested later that day on suspicion of making threats to kill. After questioning he was released with no further action to be taken.”