Armed police arrest six following knifepoint shop robbery in Peterborough

Have your say

A series of raids by armed police has now led to the arrests of six people following a knifepoint robbery at a Peterborough shop.

The Peterborough Telegraph reported yesterday that armed officer raided premises and arrested a man in Preistgate at around 10am.

Armed officers then swooped on an address in Coneygree Road in Stanground at around 6pm last night, Thursday December 21.

The operation followed an armed robbery at the Co-op in Southfields Drive, Stanground, at about 8pm on Wednesday evening, December 20.

Two men entered through the rear of the premises and threatened a member of staff with a knife before asking for a safe to be opened. Both then fled out the rear of the premises.

Since then police have made six arrests:

· a 24-year-old man remains in custody at Thorpe Wood on suspicion of robbery having been arrested in Conneygree Road, Stanground last night.

· a 26-year-old man from Peterborough remains in custody on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery having been arrested in Conneygree Road, Stanground last night.

· a 61-year-old man from Peterborough remains in custody on suspicion of conspiracy to commit armed robbery having been arrested in Norburn, Peterborough at 3.48pm yesterday.

· a 43-year-old woman from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of class A drugs and has been released under investigation having been arrested in Conneygree Road, Stanground last night.

· a 25-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and has been released under investigation having been arrested at 10am in Priestgate yesterday.

Nigel Kennelly, 25, of Coneygree Road, Peterborough, has been charged with the robbery of a Shell filling station on October 29, conspiring to commit robbery at the Co-op in Southfields Drive and possession of criminal property.

He is due to attend court tomorrow.